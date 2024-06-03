NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Salary dump Zach LaVine trade ideas Bulls must explore
Utah Jazz
In a salary dump deal with the Utah Jazz, the Chicago Bulls could look to target two players who could seemingly help the team compete for a playoff spot this season. Collin Sexton and John Collins may not have worked in Utah, but a fresh start in Chicago could end up helping this duo get their respective careers back on track. And if it only takes Zach LaVine and one of Chicago's future first-round picks, perhaps this is a deal that could end up making a ton of sense for them in the long run.
Heading into the NBA offseason, the Jazz is expected to pursue an All-Star talent in an attempt to build around Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George. LaVine's trade value may be in the gutter at the moment, but that doesn't mean he can't still be a highly productive and valuable player in the right situation.
Perhaps the Jazz could be just what LaVine needs at this point in his career. LaVine as the No. 1 option in Chicago clearly didn't work. However, LaVine as the No. 2 or 3 option in Utah could have a very different result. It's a scenario that could be on the table for Utah this summer and one that Chicago may not be opposed to either.