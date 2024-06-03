NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Salary dump Zach LaVine trade ideas Bulls must explore
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat is another team that many expect to be aggressive in the trade market as they look to add another All-Star-level piece to their championship build. As the Heat have some bigger names on their mind heading into the summer, I can't help but wonder if there's a potential deal to be made between the Heat and Chicago Bulls centered around Tyler Herro and Zach LaVine. In this framework, the Heat would send Herro and Duncan Robinson to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine and Alex Caruso.
Chicago should be open to such a deal considering Herro could be a good player for the team and Robinson just has two years remaining on his contract and will likely be a solid trade asset to have for next season. Herro is not a bad player but desperately needs a change of scenery. Chicago could be an intriguing potential landing spot for him.
The Heat would get LaVine to complement Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler while also adding a much-needed two-way difference-maker to the backcourt next to Terry Rozier.