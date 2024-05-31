Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Miami Heat must pursue if Jimmy Butler is traded

How could the Miami Heat pivot if they end up parting ways with Jimmy Butler via trade this offseason?

By Michael Saenz

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets
Miami Heat v Houston Rockets / Tim Warner/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 7
Next

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

If the Miami Heat ends up training Jimmy Butler for a boatload of future first-round draft picks, one of the first phone calls that this franchise should make is to the Brooklyn Nets in regards to Mikal Bridges. As a player that Brooklyn has not shown much of a desire to trade over the last calendar year, perhaps that could change if the Nets are unable to make a splash move themselves this summer.

If the Nets strike out on their attempts to land a star player to build around next to Bridges, it could open the door for a potential rebuilding of the roster. That much was hammered home by the recent comments made by the team's owner Joe Tsai.

With proper draft capital (that they would get in a Jimmy deal) and a couple of intriguing young prospects already on their roster, Miami can make an extremely competitive offer to the Nets if they want to pair Bridges alongside Bam Adebayo moving forward.

Home/Miami Heat