NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Miami Heat must pursue if Jimmy Butler is traded
Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
If the Miami Heat ends up training Jimmy Butler for a boatload of future first-round draft picks, one of the first phone calls that this franchise should make is to the Brooklyn Nets in regards to Mikal Bridges. As a player that Brooklyn has not shown much of a desire to trade over the last calendar year, perhaps that could change if the Nets are unable to make a splash move themselves this summer.
If the Nets strike out on their attempts to land a star player to build around next to Bridges, it could open the door for a potential rebuilding of the roster. That much was hammered home by the recent comments made by the team's owner Joe Tsai.
With proper draft capital (that they would get in a Jimmy deal) and a couple of intriguing young prospects already on their roster, Miami can make an extremely competitive offer to the Nets if they want to pair Bridges alongside Bam Adebayo moving forward.