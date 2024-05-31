NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Miami Heat must pursue if Jimmy Butler is traded
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
Continuing under the premise that the Atlanta Hawks are going to trade one of their star players this offseason, if the Miami Heat doesn't want to commit much of their future to Trae Young, perhaps they'd be open to doing so for the Dejounte Murray. As a player who probably has a little bit more trade value on the open market than Young at this point, Murray could emerge as an intriguing two-way guard who would fit exactly what the Heat looks for in the backcourt.
Murray would be an intriguing piece for the Heat as they pivot toward a Bam build. Murray has proven to be a dynamic offensive player when given the role and could be a foundational build block for the team moving forward.
If Miami doesn't believe that Murray has hit his ceiling yet as a budding star, this could be a worthy gamble on their part. Plus, the Heat does have a tendency to get the most out of its players. Perhaps Murray does have another level in his development and if so, the Heat have to feel good about being able to get it out of him.