NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Miami Heat must pursue if Jimmy Butler is traded
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
If the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell can agree to a contract extension this offseason, it would effectively take Mitchell off the trade block and almost automatically open the door for a Darius Garland trade. With the whispers that Garland could end up pushing for a trade if Mitchell re-signs, it's only natural to have him on the list of potential targets that the Heat could have interest in if they move on from Jimmy Butler this summer.
There is potential for a multi-team trade in which Jimmy is sent to a third team while Miami sends draft capital (that they would get from the third team) and one of their strong rotational pieces to Cleveland in exchange for Garland. As a player who still hasn't hit his ceiling as a player, Garland could be an intriguing fit next to Bam Adebayo moving forward.
If Miami is looking to embrace a youth movement in parting ways with Jimmy, Garland is a player that should be near the top of their offseason wishlist.