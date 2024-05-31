NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Miami Heat must pursue if Jimmy Butler is traded
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
In a pipe dream scenario for the Miami Heat this offseason, I can't help but wonder if there could be a way in which a multiple-team trade arises in which the Heat is able to trade Jimmy Butler to one team and receive Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers. I'm not sure exactly what that blockbuster type of deal would look like, but in this ideal scenario the Heat would be able to pivot off the Jimmy build while adding Mitchell in which would spark a new era for the franchise.
There's no question that heading into the offseason, Mitchell represents the ideal trade target for the Heat. Whether or not Mitchell even wants to be traded, or if the Heat could outbid other suitors remains to be seen. However, there's no question that Miami is going to have plenty of interest in acquiring Mitchell this offseason if he does end up hitting the trade block.
At this point, there's a possible scenario that allows Miami to trade Jimmy while also acquiring Mitchell.