NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Pelicans can try to trade Brandon Ingram for this summer

If the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a splash via trade, there could be several options on their radar.
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring seven star players that the New Orleans Pelicans can attempt to trade Brandon Ingram for this offseason.
After being swept out of the NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans could be heading into an offseason of change.
During his post-season press conference with reporters, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin reiterated that the team intends to be aggressive in improving the roster this offseason. One way they can accomplish that is by retooling the roster around Zion Williamson, using Brandon Ingram (and picks) as trade bait. Ingram has one year remaining on his contract and there's no indication he wants to re-sign with the team or that the Pelicans want to pay him the max money that he's likely going to demand in any extension.
If the Pelicans are open to the idea of walking down this path, there are surely to be several star players for the team to pursue. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA offseason, we explore seven star players that the Pelicans could try to trade Ingram (and pieces) for.
Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers
If the New Orleans Pelicans do explore trading Brandon Ingram, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a potnetial trade partner. They'll be looking for another All-Star caliber player to stick next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and there's one young piece on the roster that could be appealing to New Orleans. Austin Reaves could be a player the Pelicans could elect to target in a potential Ingram trade with the Lakers.
A package of Reaves, one of their other young players, and a future first-round draft pick may be enough for the Pelicans to pull the trigger.