NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Pelicans can try to trade Brandon Ingram for this summer
If the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a splash via trade, there could be several options on their radar.
Tyler Herro and Jamie Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Much like the situation that the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in, the Miami Heat are likely to be a team interested in a potential Brandon Ingram trade if the New Orleans Pelicans shop him during the offseason. Two players that could be of interest to the Pelicans are Tyler Herro and Jamie Jaquez Jr. Even though Herro has struggled in a leading role for the Heat, perhaps he could work by playing off of CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson in New Orleans. Plus, a fresh start could go a long way in helping him find the second wind of his career.
If this is a package that the Pelicans are willing to negotiate around, the addition of Jamie Jaquez Jr. could be something that ends up closing the deal. Drawing some comparisons to Jimmy Butler, the future is bright for Jaquez. Though he likely doesn't have much promise as a No. 1 or No. 2 option in the future, he could be a strong third or fourth option once he fully develops.
With Zion already in place, it's easy to see why the Pelicans could have an interest in Jaquez as they look to retool the roster this summer. A core of McCollum, Herro, Jaquez, Zion, and the rest of the Pelicans' strong supporting cast could prove to be a strong underdog in the West next season.