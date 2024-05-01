NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Pelicans can try to trade Brandon Ingram for this summer
If the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a splash via trade, there could be several options on their radar.
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
If the Indiana Pacers emerge as a team that could express interest in Brandon Ingram this offseason, there is theoretically one player on the team that the New Orleans Pelicans should be interested in targeting. And that is Bennedict Mathurin. Even though his counting stats during his sophomore season weren't as impressive as his rookie year, the hype surrounding Mathurin should still be considered high. And as the Pacers look to pivot toward a win-now team, there's a chance that Mathurin could find himself on the outside looking in.
There's an expectation that the Pacers could be in the market for a two-way wing this summer as they attempt to look for a final piece of their championship puzzle. If that ends up being accurate, Brandon Ingram could make some sense for Indiana. A Mathurin for Ingram swap could have benefits for both sides. Ingram fits the timeline of winning now for the Pacers and Mathurin could continue to grow and develop alongside Zion Williamson and the rest of New Orleans' young core.
This seems like a deal that could make sense for both sides considering the priorities both the Pacers and Pelicans could have heading into the offseason.