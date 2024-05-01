NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Pelicans can try to trade Brandon Ingram for this summer
If the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a splash via trade, there could be several options on their radar.
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
There's one increasingly interesting scenario that could play out this offseason that involves the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. In a scenario where Donovan Mitchell ends up signing an extension this offseason, you can't help but wonder if the Cavs would then look elsewhere to add another element to the roster that they currently don't have. One possibility involves Cleveland being open to trading a player like Darius Garland to the Pelicans in exchange for Brandon Ingram. If that is possible, the Pelicans should jump all over that idea.
The Pelicans retooling toward a duo centered around Garland and Zion Williamson heading into the future could be worth it in the long run. Even though the Pelicans would take a bit of a step back in the short term, Garland could end up taking another step forward in his individual development playing next to a big as dominant as Zion.
Again, all of this likely hinges on whether Mitchell ends up signing an extension with the team or not. If he does, the Pelicans should at least be willing to make a phone call to see what the asking price would be for Garland.