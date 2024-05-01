NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Pelicans can try to trade Brandon Ingram for this summer
If the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a splash via trade, there could be several options on their radar.
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Aside from the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, there may not be another team out there more desperate to make a big splash this summer via trade than the Houston Rockets. After taking a small step forward this season in the Western Conference standings, the hope is that the Rockets can take another big step via a splash acquisition this offseason. There have been whispers that the Rockets may be aggressive to the point this summer where they'd be open to trading one of their young stars - Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun.
Considering Sengun is the player Houston has to be sold on the most this summer, Green is the star target that the New Orleans Pelicans could have their eye on in any swap with the Rockets. There's a chance that acquiring Brandon Ingram could emerge as one of the most realistic splash moves for Houston this summer.
The Rockets may believe that a trio of Fred VanVleet, Ingram, and Sengun can compete in the Western Conference. The Pelicans could also like the idea of adding Green next to Zion Williamson moving forward.