NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars Pelicans can try to trade Brandon Ingram for this summer
If the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a splash via trade, there could be several options on their radar.
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Both the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans are at least open to the idea of trading one of their stars. Perhaps the two teams could look to each other to solve their issues. The Pelicans should be interested in a package that includes Trae Young back from the Hawks, even if New Orleans would have to send Brandon Ingram, picks, and/or young players. Can you imagine how dominant Zion Williamson could be with an elite playmaking guard leading the charge on the offensive end?
With all due respect to CJ McCollum, who has been wonderful for the Pelicans for the past two and a half seasons, Young is on a completely different level as an offensive playmaker. Arguably one of the most underrated playmakers in the league, Young would completely revamp the way the Pelicans play offense.
On the other end, the Hawks would get to retool their roster around Dejounte Murray, Ingram, and the rest of the young core that they already have in place. Atlanta would likely have to be sold on this possibility, but there's no question the Pelicans should 100 percent be open to such a swap.