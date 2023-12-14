NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Surprising teams that should pivot to sellers at the deadline
The market for sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline should grow over the next few weeks.
NBA Trade Rumors: There are seven teams that should seriously think about pivoting to sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, February 8, which amazingly is officially less than two months away. In an instant, the 2023-24 NBA regular season is more than a quarter of the way over. Soon enough, the new calendar year will be here and the push for the playoffs will be upon us. Before the official push toward the playoffs, there is still much that must be decided in terms of teams choosing between being buyers and sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
For teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers, the decision is easy. It's no surprise that those teams will be buyers ahead of the deadline. For others, it may not be that simple.
With time running out ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, we explore seven teams that should make the somewhat surprising decision to embrace being sellers this season.
Toronto Raptors
Looking at their roster, you wouldn't automatically label the Toronto Raptors as natural sellers heading into the trade deadline. However, considering both Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby could test free agency after this season, it's clear that a decision needs to be made. Considering it's unlikely that the Raptors will give both players max or even close to max money, they probably have to trade one of them by the deadline.
To be perfectly honest, you can even make the case that the Raptors should probably trade more than one of their two stars. Toronto seriously needs to think about a complete retooling around Scottie Barnes.