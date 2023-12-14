NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Surprising teams that should pivot to sellers at the deadline
The market for sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline should grow over the next few weeks.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are not in a place where they'd agree with this argument but it's probably safe to say that this core is never going to compete with the likes of the top-tier contenders in the Western Conference. Brandon Ingram is what he is - a great second or third option - and CJ McCollum has played the best basketball of his career. The Pelicans lack a true No. 1 option and it doesn't appear as if Zion Williamson is ever going to be that.
The Pelicans have a deep roster but they lack the elite talent to emerge as a true championship contender. After this season, Ingram will be entering the final year of his current contract with the Pelicans. Are we sure New Orleans should be locked into a huge contract with a player who is unlikely to take them over the top in the Western Conference? This was an important year for Zion heading into this season. So far, he's taken a bit of a step back compared to his previous two seasons with the team.
The Pelicans have some big questions to answer about their future. And it could lead them to emerge as sellers at the trade deadline.