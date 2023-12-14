NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Surprising teams that should pivot to sellers at the deadline
The market for sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline should grow over the next few weeks.
Memphis Grizzlies
It's been a rough first quarter of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies, and that's putting it lightly. At the same time, it shouldn't be all that surprising considering the Grizzlies have had to survive without Ja Morant who was suspended for the first 25 games of the season. Even though Morant is expected to return to the lineup for the Grizzlies in the next few games, there's no guarantee he'll be able to successfully dig the Grizzlies out of their early-season hole.
The Grizzlies find themselves in a huge role in the Western Conference standings and are already six games out of the 10th seed. If the Grizzlies can't make a huge move up the West standings by, like, the middle of January, this is a team that is going to have to make some big decisions about its future.
While I wouldn't advise the Grizzlies to blow up their roster, I wouldn't put it past this team to explore the possibility of retooling the roster around Morant. For a team that has taken a step back or two over the last couple of seasons, being a seller at the trade deadline should be a bigger possibility than perhaps most people believe.