NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Surprising teams that should pivot to sellers at the deadline
The market for sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline should grow over the next few weeks.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Heading into the season, there was an expectation that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be in the conversation to finish as a top 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. While it's certainly not off the table for the Cavs to do so, I can't envision Cleveland leaping six teams in the standings over a consistent period of time over the last three-quarters of the season. For as talented as the Cavs are, they leave much to be desired in the way of consistency.
Make no mistake; the Cavs are talented. They have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference. For one reason or another, they haven't been able to put it all together. Because of that, it leaves a player like Donovan Mitchell in a rough spot. He's at the point where he's ready to win. The rest of the Cavs, perhaps not so much.
I don't believe the Cavs should be sellers when it comes to their core young players. But I do believe they should sell on Donovan Mitchell. Maybe it doesn't happen at the NBA Trade Deadline but it's going to happen at some point soon. Why avoid the inevitable?