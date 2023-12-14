NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Surprising teams that should pivot to sellers at the deadline
The market for sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline should grow over the next few weeks.
Atlanta Hawks
For the third straight season, the Atlanta Hawks are on pace to be another non-factor in the Eastern Conference playoffs. After making a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals a few years ago, the Hawks have lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Through the first quarter of this season, it appears as if that's going to be the case once again for the Hawks. Unless something changes drastically, the Hawks are going to have to win their way into the postseason via the Play-In Tournament and even if they manage to get there, aren't likely to make much noise.
For as talented as this roster is, that's not ideal for a team that is looking to take a step forward in a competitive Eastern Conference. The duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray hasn't been as fruitful as perhaps many thought it would and the injuries so far this season haven't helped any either.
The Hawks have enough talent on their roster that they could clean up at the NBA Trade Deadline if they emerged as sellers. At this point, it's something they should strongly consider.