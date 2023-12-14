NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Surprising teams that should pivot to sellers at the deadline
The market for sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline should grow over the next few weeks.
Golden State Warriors
To say that the Golden State Warriors are in a bit of disarray would be a massive understatement. A little more than a quarter way into the season, Draymond Green is in the midst of his second suspension, and at 10-13 the Warriors are sitting outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. The team is massively underperforming and there doesn't appear to be much hope in turning their season around.
At this point, the best-case scenario for the Warriors is probably finishing as the sixth seed in the West and avoiding having to play their way into the playoffs. Even if that were to happen, there probably wouldn't be much confidence in them playing any type of factor in who comes out of the West bracket.
The Warriors are stuck. They're not a contender, at least certainly not playing like one right now, and they have an aging roster. If this was any other team not named the Warriors, the masses would be calling for this team to blow up the roster. Quite frankly, maybe they should anyway.
The dynasty is over. The Warriors should be sellers at the trade deadline. The question is, will the team agree with that sentiment?