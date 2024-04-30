NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Teams who should prepare to make all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant
Could there be another all-out bidding war for Kevin Durant this summer?
NBA Trade Rumors: After a disappointing season with the Phoenix Suns, we explore seven teams that should be preparing to make an all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant this offseason.
After a disastrous ending to the season, in which they were swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns will have some big questions to answer heading into the offseason. The Suns, in the eyes of some, could be considered "stuck." With Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and the unlikelihood of the team wanting to part ways with Devin Booker, the only potential pathway forward could involve trading Kevin Durant.
With the whispers surrounding around KD's frustration with the team this season, a KD trade can't be completely ruled out as we inch closer and closer to the offseason. If that is something that is in fact on the table, there should be plenty of teams open to the idea.
As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we explore seven teams that should be preparing to make an all-out pursuit of KD.
7 Potential fits for Kevin Durant heading into the offseason
Houston Rockets
Looking back at how aggressive the Houston Rockets were last offseason, it would be somewhat shocking if they didn't enter this summer with the same aggression. In hopes of making another big move, the Rockets could look to make a big splash via a Kevin Durant pursuit. Even though the Rockets may not be the perfect fit for KD if he were open to a move, the Rockets could end up being one of the more aggressive teams this summer.
Because of their lingering threat, with intriguing young players and a plethora of future first-round picks, the Rockets can't be completely overlooked as a potential dark horse. A trio of Fred VanVleet, KD, and Alperen Sengun could be balanced enough to make some noise in the Western Conference.