NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Teams who should prepare to make all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant
Could there be another all-out bidding war for Kevin Durant this summer?
Indiana Pacers
Heading into the offseason, no matter how their playoff run ends, the Indiana Pacers are likely going to be an aggressive team heading into the offseason - as they should be. With an established core of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the time to strike is now. The Pacers have a strong young foundation that they could use as bait heading into the offseason in any potential pursuit of Kevin Durant. In theory, KD would fit alongside Haliburton and Siakam. His electric scoring would fall in line with the dynamic Pacers offense.
If there's one thing we've learned about the Eastern Conference this season, it's that, with the exception of the Boston Celtics, it remains very wide open. If the Pacers were to add KD to their dynamic duo, this is a team that could emerge as the second-best team in the East heading into the start of next season.
Even though the Pacers don't have a history of making big moves via trade, they did just make one for Siakam before this past year's NBA Trade Deadline. Maybe they'd be open to making another one?