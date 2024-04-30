NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Teams who should prepare to make all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant
Could there be another all-out bidding war for Kevin Durant this summer?
Oklahoma City Thunder
Just think about it; how cool would it be for Kevin Durant to end his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder while also trying to lead them (once again) to their first NBA Championship in franchise history? It would be as close to a storybook ending as there could be for KD. Not only would he repair his image with the Thunder but he'd also be a really good fit for a rising young team in the Western Conference. For as good as the Thunder have been in the NBA Playoffs thus far, this is a team that is still a piece or two away from winning a championship.
KD could theoretically be that missing piece for the Thunder. As the young core continues to develop and blossom, KD could operate as the veteran presence that this team lacks on their roster at the moment. With all due respect to Gordon Hayward, a KD addition during the offseason would help this team reach a whole different level.
If the Thunder were to make an offseason trade for KD, I'm not sure how you couldn't consider this team an early favorite to win it all next season.