NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Teams who should prepare to make all-out pursuit of Kevin Durant
Could there be another all-out bidding war for Kevin Durant this summer?
Philadelphia 76ers
For a team that has put themselves in a position to completely rework their roster this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers could be an intriguing potential landing spot for Kevin Durant. Where it logistically becomes difficult is when you try to outline what a potential trade could look like. Because the Sixers are in a position where they've cleared the deck, with only Joel Embiid and Paul Reed on the books heading into the summer, this is a difficult deal to predict. If the Sixers were to emerge as a realistic landing spot for Embiid, it would likely have to come to full fruition in October (or perhaps even later).
Unless, of course, the Suns are interested in accepting a package of Reed and a couple of first-round picks. However, I find that increasingly difficult to believe. In theory, though, KD would be an excellent fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Embiid.
For a team that has struggled to break through in the Eastern Conference with their status quo, making a big move for KD could very much be of interest to the Sixers heading into the offseason.