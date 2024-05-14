NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Trades even more likely to happen after draft lottery results
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting six offseason trades that have become more likely after the surprising NBA Draft Lottery results.
With the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery officially in the books, we're one step closer to getting a great indication of what could end up transpiring during the actual draft. But for a minute, let's forget about the order and/or how the draft board will fall. Based on the results from the NBA Draft Lottery, there could be other shockwaves to follow.
In this piece, we'll explore seven offseason trades that have become even more likely to take place after the draft lottery results.
The Washington Wizards will trade Kyle Kuzma
Entering the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, the Washington Wizards were one of the teams that had the best chance of earning the No. 1 overall pick. Even though the Wizards didn't win the No. 1 selection, picking No. 2 isn't a bad consolation prize for them. In what many describe to be a "weak" draft class, the Wizards should still be able to get a talented young prospect with the second overall pick.
Because they didn't fall outside the top 2, it's pretty safe to say that now would be a good time for the Wizards to lean entirely into their rebuild and trade Kyle Kuzma. After earning one of the top two picks in the NBA Draft, I firmly believe that became more likely a possibility heading into the offseason.
The Wizards are going to get a strong piece to jumpstart their rebuild and will have a couple of pieces as their new foundation. They can add to that by potentially trading Kuzma at the NBA Draft or at some point during the offseason.