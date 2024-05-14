NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Trades even more likely to happen after draft lottery results
The Atlanta Hawks will trade Trae Young/ Dejounte Murray, or both
And finally, in what was the biggest surprise of the draft lottery, the Atlanta Hawks jumped up all the way from No. 10 to win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though there are no Victor Wembanyama-like prospects in this year's draft class, this is still a huge asset for the Hawks to have heading into the offseason - especially in one that is filled with plenty of uncertainty. If there's one big takeaway from the Hawks winning the No. 1 overall pick, it's probably that they're even more likely to trade Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, or both at this point.
If there's any part of the front office that believes a rebuilding of the roster is needed, this is the perfect time for that sort of pivot. The Hawks can select a player with the No. 1 overall pick that could help fuel their new build. They could use the pieces they get in a potential return of Young and/or Murray to further set a new foundation too.
Just a couple of months ago, the Hawks were sitting in NBA mediocrity. Now, you can make the argument that the tide is shifting for the franchise and that they're in a good place heading into the offseason. If they want, they can be as aggressive as they want in the trade market.