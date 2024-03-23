NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Big names that will drive the offseason trade market
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting eight big names that could end up driving the NBA offseason trade market.
With the 2023-24 NBA regular season quickly coming to an end, it's only natural to begin to take an early look at what could transpire during the offseason. And for as relatively quiet as this year's NBA Trade Deadline was, there's a good chance that this summer could be filled with plenty of chaos. If that does end up being the case, the trade market is where it will take place.
Still a couple of months (and change) away from the official start of the NBA offseason, we predict eight big names that will end up driving the trade market.
Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers received Malcolm Brogdon back from the Boston Celtics as part of the Jrue Holiday deal. When it happened, there was a growing belief that the Blazers would trade him again before the start of the season and then before the NBA Trade Deadline. Neither of those scenarios played out and Brogdon will still be on the Blazers' roster heading into the offseason.
The question is, will Brogdon still be on the roster at the start of next season? Considering that Brogdon will be entering the final season of his contract, every passing day his value on the trade market gets weaker and weaker. Ideally, the Blazers would be able to trade him before the start of the season and I'd have to imagine that's what they're going to explore strongly over the first few weeks of the summer.