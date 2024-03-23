NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Big names that will drive the offseason trade market
Predicting the eight big names that will end up driving the NBA offseason trade market.
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
Leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, Kyle Kuzma was nearly traded to the Dallas Mavericks. In the end, for whatever reasons, the Washington Wizards decided to not pull the trigger in the end. Considering the Wizards are still in the very early stages of their rebuild, and that Kuzma doesn't necessarily fit in their timeline, you'd have to imagine that he could find himself right back on the trade block heading into the offseason.
The asking price for Kuzma is likely going to remain high but if the Wizards are going to trade him, there's probably a better chance of that happening during the offseason compared to during the season. Kuzma is a very good player and could provide great value for a contender looking for a final piece of their championship puzzle. At this point, he simply doesn't make much sense for the Wizards in the long run.
Heading into the offseason, it's safe to say that there's a good chance Kuzma gets moved. With the way things are trending for Washington, I'd be shocked if Kuzma wasn't traded in the next calendar year.