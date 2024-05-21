NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Emerging teams that should make all-in offers for Darius Garland
NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking down eight emerging teams that should be willing to make all-in offers for Darius Garland if he hits the trade block this offseason.
With the way things are currently trending, the Cleveland Cavaliers could very much emerge as one of the primary driving forces of the NBA offseason. Even if Donovan Mitchell ends up signing a long-term extension with the team, the Cavs could still find themselves at the center of another all-out bidding war. That's because if Mitchell does sign a long-term extension, there are reports that the Cavs could explore trading Darius Garland.
If that's a scenario that suddenly arises this offseason, there will undoubtedly be many teams interested. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the offseason, we take a closer look at eight emerging teams that should be willing to make an all-in offer for Garland.
Utah Jazz
It's already been reported that the Utah Jazz intend to pursue a big splash heading into the NBA offseason. If they're looking for a legit complementary piece to pair alongside Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland could emerge as an ideal potential target this offseason. If he indeed ends up hitting the open market, the Jazz could be an interesting potential landing spot for Garland due to the way their roster is currently constructed. He fits right in the timeline alongside Markkanen, and the Jazz certainly have enough trade ammo to strike a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Add in the fact that these two teams have already worked together in the not-so-distant past, and it wouldn't be that surprising if a Garland to Utah trade materialized this offseason. On paper, the Jazz could make a ton of sense as a potnetial landing spot for Garland this summer.