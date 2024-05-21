NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Emerging teams that should make all-in offers for Darius Garland
Minnesota Timberwolves
Even after the strides that the Minnesota Timberwolves have made this season, there's a chance they fall short of winning the NBA Finals and elect to make a big move this summer. If it falls that way, it wouldn't be that surprising for a team like the Wolves to emerge as a potential landing spot for Darius Garland. The Wolves don't have to draft capital to compete with some of the other potential suitors, but they have some rotation pieces that could be worth exploring if you're the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On paper, the duo of Garland and Anthony Edwards seems like an unfair pairing. The Wolves would likely have to move on from Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert to make this move work, but perhaps that's something they're willing to do if it nets them another dynamic offensive player in the backcourt.
That's truly the next step for the Wolves - finding pieces that will take some of the offensive pressure off of Edwards on an everyday basis. Minnesota is well on its way and has arrived in the Western Conference. Garland would be a pretty bold next move for the team.