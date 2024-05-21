NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Emerging teams that should make all-in offers for Darius Garland
Los Angeles Lakers
Equipped with plenty of trade assets heading into the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be hunting for what they hope to be the final piece of their championship puzzle. Finding the right piece that could fit perfectly next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis could prove to be difficult but Darius Garland could quickly rise toward the top of LA's wishlist, especially if a player like Donovan Mitchell doesn't become available.
In an ideal scenario, the Lakers would be able to trade a player that is in the midst of his prime. Even though Garland is a talented player who continues to blossom, there could be concern that he may not be ready to play to embrace the role as the final piece of the puzzle for the Lakers. But that's a gamble Los Angeles may have to be willing to make as LeBron enters the final few years of his career.
Without many other better options on the open market, the Lakers should be prepared to make an all-in offer for Garland if he does end up being traded. At this point, there's reason to believe that Garland should be No. 2 on the Lakers' wishlist after Donovan Mitchell.