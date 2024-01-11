NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Fatally flawed playoff teams that need roster upgrade at deadline
There are a few playoff-bound teams that badly need to alter their flawed roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
It feels like the 2023-24 NBA season started just yesterday. However, in roughly a week, most teams are going to hit the midway point of the season. Soon after that, the NBA Trade Deadline will be here and not far after, the push for the playoffs will arrive. For many teams, it's now or never when it comes to salvaging their respective seasons. And for a few playoff teams, they have less than a month to finalize their NBA Trade Deadline plans.
Quite frankly, aside from the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets, there are probably many teams looking to make big moves at the trade deadline. In this article, we explore eight playoff teams with fatally flawed rosters that almost have to make a splash move at the trade deadline if they want to seriously contend for a title this season.
Brooklyn Nets
It may be a bit premature to place the Brooklyn Nets on this list. They're still in the early stages of a young retooling but even as a playoff team, this is a team that has not performed all that well this season. Mikal Bridges has underwhelmed as a No. 1 option and the Nets are clinging to one of the final few spots in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.
If the Nets want to cement their status as a playoff team or even a dark horse contender, they're going to have to make a big move at the trade deadline. But this is something they'll have to decide. Do they want to continue to slow-walk this process back to relevance or are they willing to pull the trigger?
The Nets have the assets to make a big move. The franchise just must decide if this is the right moment for such a move.