NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Fatally flawed playoff teams that need roster upgrade at deadline
There are a few playoff-bound teams that badly need to alter their flawed roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Miami Heat
Even though the Miami Heat have done a great job in remaining competitive in the Eastern Conference, they're very much a team that has some fatal flaws. Most of them fall in the backcourt where they're going to need a soon-to-be 38-year-old Kyle Lowry to remain healthy and Tyler Herro to continue to be one of the best scorers in the league. I'm not sure if either of those things will continue to be the case heading into the playoffs.
Talking heads are going to say that the Heat are a team no one wants to face in the playoffs and that may in fact be so, but things have changed at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have gotten better and have overwhelming talent. The Heat, on the other hand, are going to rely on two injury-prone guards to remain healthy and a rookie to have any shot at making the second round of the playoffs.
The Heat may be talented and dangerous but this team desperately needs a starting caliber point guard and another star to be taken seriously as a championship contender. Missing out on Damian Lillard will continue to haunt this team heading into the playoffs.