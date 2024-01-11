NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Fatally flawed playoff teams that need roster upgrade at deadline
There are a few playoff-bound teams that badly need to alter their flawed roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most streaky teams in the NBA this season. They started out the year 2-4. They would then go 9-2 in their next 11 games. That was followed by losing nine of their next 12 games. They won four in a row and, most recently, have lost three of their last four. It's led them to a 19-18 record, good for 9th in the Western Conference standings. Considering the expectations this team entered the season with, their performance in the first half of this year has to be labeled as a disappointment.
Entering this season, the belief was that the Suns would be one of the overwhelmingly dominant teams in the Western Conference. That has been far from the case so far this year. The move for Bradley Beal looks worse and worse with every game that he misses and there's no guarantee this team is going to enter the postseason healthy. And if they're not healthy heading into the playoffs, they have no shot of making a deep run.
The Suns may not have much wiggle room to make a move at the trade deadline but it's hard to envision this team righting the ship without one.