NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Fatally flawed playoff teams that need roster upgrade at deadline
There are a few playoff-bound teams that badly need to alter their flawed roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Los Angeles Lakers
Something is clearly off with the Los Angeles Lakers. For as much talent as they have on their roster, they should be better than a 19-19 team at this point in the regular season. If the season ended today, the Lakers would once again have to play their way into the postseason. This time around, I wouldn't love their chances of making another run back to the conference finals. The Western Conference is deeper and a lot more populated near the top.
While the Lakers would have the talent to compete against any team in a seven-game series, I can't imagine they'd be favored against any West team at this point in a playoff series. Of course, that all changes if they're able to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. At roughly the midway point of the season, you can make the argument that the Lakers almost need to make a move at the deadline to salvage their season.
Less than a month away from the trade deadline, I'm fairly confident the Lakers end up making a move. The big question is whether they're going to make the right move that gives them the best chance to save their season.