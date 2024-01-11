NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Fatally flawed playoff teams that need roster upgrade at deadline
There are a few playoff-bound teams that badly need to alter their flawed roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers may not be having as bad of a season as some of the other teams on this list but they're certainly far from a championship contender at the moment. With Joel Embiid missing time due to injury, we're seeing more and more why the Sixers likely need to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they're going to be able to compete with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference. Maxey can't carry the team, which is not all that surprising, and if the Sixers aren't careful, he could hit a wall soon.
The Sixers have lost three of their last five games. The hope is that once Embiid returns, all will be right again. And while that may end up being true in the short term, I can't help but wonder how much better off this team would be heading into the second half of the season with another difference-making piece next to both Maxey and Embiid.
For example, the Sixers would be in a great spot heading into the postseason as a dark horse contender had they made the move for OG Anunoby. Instead, there's an argument to be made that the New York Knicks are in a better spot because of their recent aggressiveness. In the regular season, the Sixers will be fine. I'm thinking about this team's chances in the playoffs. Right now, as the team is currently constructed, I'm not even sure they make it out of the second round.