NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Fatally flawed playoff teams that need roster upgrade at deadline
There are a few playoff-bound teams that badly need to alter their flawed roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Golden State Warriors
It's been such a bad first half of the season for the Golden State Warriors that they're fighting tooth and nail to stay above the rebuilding Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings. Right now, the Warriors find themselves outside the top 10 in the West and with very little hope of moving up the way they've been playing recently. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, to say that the Warriors need to upgrade their roster is an understatement.
The Warriors are not in a place where they're looking to enter a rebuild and at this point, if they don't at least attempt to upgrade the roster at the deadline, I'm not sure what the plan is moving forward. The problem with the Warriors is that they don't have a ton of wiggle room thanks to the financial situation of their salary cap.
If they're going to upgrade their roster at this year's NBA Trade Deadline, they're going to have to get creative. I'm still bullish on their ability to make a move big enough that it would significantly alter the trajectory of their season, but there has to be at least some urgency for the front office over the next few weeks.