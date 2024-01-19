NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Under-the-radar needle-movers to monitor ahead of trade deadline
There are several non-big names that could be huge needle movers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz
As the Utah Jazz have been on a tear recently, officially moving into the top 10 of the Western Conference standings at the midway point of the season, there's still an expectation that Kelly Olynyk will be one of the few veterans on the move heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Even at 32 years old, Olynyk could be an overlooked needle-mover for a contender in the second half of the season.
At this point in his career, Olynyk is what he is. And what he's proven to be over the course of his career is a difference-making versatile big man who has become more and more valuable as the league has moved further and further away from the paint. Olynyk may not be a headliner heading into the trade deadline, but there's a case to be made that he could end up making a huge difference down the stretch for a contender in need of some frontcourt depth.
Interestingly enough, two of the teams that make the most sense for Olynyk heading into the trade deadline are two teams he's already played for earlier in his career - the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. The question remains, will any of those two teams offer the Jazz what it'll take to get a deal done?