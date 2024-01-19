NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Under-the-radar needle-movers to monitor ahead of trade deadline
There are several non-big names that could be huge needle movers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
Even though the Indiana Pacers just pulled off the move for Pascal Siakam, I don't exactly believe that automatically means that Buddy Hield won't be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. And unless the Pacers plan on re-signing Hield after the season, which should seem even more unlikely after the addition of Siakam, it just makes the most sense for Indiana to find a deal that makes sense for Hield ahead of the trade deadline.
While Hield may not be viewed as one of the headlining names ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, he's certainly a difference-maker who could emerge as a huge second-half need-mover. Even though he's not having one of the best seasons of his career from beyond the arc, Hield is in the conversation for the best 3-point shooter in the league. If Hield is added to a contender with an already established No. 1 and No. 2, he could play a vital role for a team as a team's fourth or fifth-best player.
Hield may not be as valuable to the Pacers as he could be to, say, a team like the Philadelphia 76ers. Add Hield next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers could emerge as a very dangerous contender in the Eastern Conference.