NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Under-the-radar needle-movers to monitor ahead of trade deadline
There are several non-big names that could be huge needle movers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
Depending on how the Brooklyn Nets intend to approach the NBA Trade Deadline, there is a scenario in which Dorian Finney-Smith emerges as a valuable trade candidate over the next few weeks. Sitting outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-24 record, there's evidence to suggest that the Nets should be open to selling off some of their non-core foundational players at the deadline. If the Nets do move forward with that possibility, Finney-Smith is likely one of the players that will be shopped.
As a difference-making two-way power forward, Finney-Smith could have plenty of value on the open market. Any teams that miss out on Pascal Siakam, Jerami Grant, and/or Kyle Kuzma could look Finney-Smith's way. If the Nets are truly open to moving the veteran big, Finney-Smith would be a good bet to find his way to a new team.
The 30-year-old power forward is averaging nine points and five rebounds per game on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's certainly an under-the-radar difference-maker to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.