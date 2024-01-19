NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Under-the-radar needle-movers to monitor ahead of trade deadline
There are several non-big names that could be huge needle movers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
Malcolm Brogdon is a player that was traded just a few months ago and there's a good chance that he ends up being moved again before the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though Brogdon is viewed as somewhat of an afterthought at this point in his career, considering he's played for three different teams over his last three seasons, he's still a player that could make a huge difference down the stretch if he can find his way to a contender.
Brogdon has never been categorized as a "star" in the league but he's consistently been an effective difference-maker at every stop he's made through his career. This season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon is averaging 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds per game on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Any team that is looking for help in the backcourt in the way of a veteran combo guard should look no further than Portland and Brogdon. He may not be a "splash" addition at the deadline by most standards, but he'd certainly improve any team he's added to.