NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Under-the-radar needle-movers to monitor ahead of trade deadline
There are several non-big names that could be huge needle movers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards
If a contender is looking for an upgrade at the point guard position, there's one name that I would imagine is going to gain some traction on the trade market over the next couple of weeks - Tyus Jones. In his first year with the Washington Wizards, after an offseason trade, Jones is having a breakout year as a starting point guard for the first time in his career. Jones is averaging 13 points and six assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range.
I'm sure the rebuilding Wizards would be open to trading Jones ahead of the trade deadline if they can get the right return for him. And if there's a contender looking for an upgrade in the backcourt, Jones could be their target. He's in the final year of his contract and won't be that expensive to re-sign.
Jones could also likely be had on the trade market for a future first-round pick. If Jones can get to the right situation, assuming he does get moved, he can certainly play a vital role for a team down the stretch.