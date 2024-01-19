NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Under-the-radar needle-movers to monitor ahead of trade deadline
There are several non-big names that could be huge needle movers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets
And finally, we have Gordon Hayward. As another player in the final year of his contract, it would be somewhat shocking if the Charlotte Hornets didn't push hard to try and trade Hayward before the NBA Trade Deadline. If he isn't successfully traded by the deadline, there's also a chance he could negotiate a buyout with the team. But before that possibility, there should be a flurry of contending teams looking to add Hayward for their stretch run.
I understand that his contract makes it difficult for many teams to add Hayward even as an expiring contract, but the value that he carries as a veteran on and off the floor should make him a highly sought-after trade target.
Hayward may no longer be in the prime of his career but is still averaging 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If Hayward can get to a contender by the deadline, he could play a big role for a team down the stretch. He could end up being the difference in a team making a deep run in the postseason and not.