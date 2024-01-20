NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting nine players that should be considered locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
The days continue to count down until the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. Less than three weeks away, the trade whispers are going to continue to grow louder and louder. Even though we've already seen two big trades already (OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam), there's still plenty of time for other big names to be moved before the deadline.
As we enter into the final few weeks before the deadline, we predict nine players that should be considered near-locks to be moved before the clock strikes midnight on the NBA Trade Deadline.
Evan Fournier, New York Knicks
Evan Fournier has seen his name in and out of the trade rumor mill for more than a year now. In the final year of his contract with the New York Knicks, with a team option for next year, you'd have to imagine that there's a good chance he finally gets traded this year. Even if it is in a salary dump move, the Knicks have to move Fournier. They owe it to him. Fournier has played in just three games this season and a grand total of 39 minutes. If they're not going to play him, they might as well trade him.
I'd have to imagine that both the Knicks and Fournier are growing tired of the status quo and something gets done over the next couple of weeks. I'd be somewhat shocked if Fournier isn't moved in some move before the deadline.