NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz may be on a hot streak, winners of six of their last seven and 12 of their last 15 overall. However, this is still very much a team that will be moving off some of their more veteran players heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. It would be extremely surprising if the Jazz didn't trade Kelly Olynyk before the deadline. At 32 years old, and in the final year of his contract with the Jazz, Olynyk seems like a natural trade candidate for the Jazz.
Even though the Jazz are streaking up the Western Conference standings, it's their young core that has been at the center of their excellent play recently. For as solid of a contributor as Olynyk is, he doesn't fit with the direction of the Jazz, and that's OK. Olynyk belongs on a contender and I'd have to imagine that's exactly what's going to happen in the second half of the season.
A contender in need of some frontcourt help will look in the direction of Olynyk. Even though he's no longer in the prime of his career, Olynyk is still a really good role player. He deserves a chance to play a big role on a playoff team.