NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
As they prepare to enter the first NBA Trade Deadline in their rebuilding stage, I'd be shocked if the Portland Trail Blazers didn't make a move over the next few weeks. And with a handful of veterans still on their roster, there is going to be an appetite for the Blazers to pull off a trade at the deadline. One natural and most likely candidate on the team's roster has to be Malcolm Brogdon. As the oldest player on the roster and the only player in his 30s, it only seems right for the Blazers to allow Brogdon to play for a contender during the second half of the season.
And even at this point in his career, Brogdon has the potential to be a difference-maker for a playoff team Brogdon can play either guard position and can come off the bench or even work as a starter. For any team looking to make a move at the deadline, Brogdon represents one of the versatile options in the backcourt.
For the Blazers, it also makes sense for the team to add another asset in exchange for their most veteran player at the trade deadline.