NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat
Looking at the Eastern Conference standings, the Miami Heat are far from a terrible spot. Despite all the injuries that they've had to overcome this season, the Heat finds themselves just three games out of the third seed in the conference. Considering how bad and inconsistent of a regular season Miami had last year, the Heat can't complain about where they stand right now. However, if they're going to have a real chance to make another deep playoff run and potentially make the NBA Finals again, you'd have to imagine that they're likely going to have to make a sizable move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Even when completely healthy, the Heat seems like a team that is a piece away. After failing to land that piece during the offseason in the way of Damian Lillard, there's an expectation that the Heat will attempt to do it again at the deadline.
If Miami does pursue a trade deadline deal, it will almost certainly be centered around the expiring contract of Kyle Lowry. With the momentum toward the Heat making some sort of move, Lowry seems like a near-lock to be traded by the deadline.