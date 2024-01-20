NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
If it wasn't clear before, it certainly is now. The Indiana Pacers are officially in win-now mode. After completely restructuring their roster over the last few years, the Pacers, after making the big move for Pascal Siakam, are finally in a position where they could be a big player in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Are they as good as the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks? Probably not. But who's to say that they can't make a run to the second round of the playoffs and, if a few things fall their way, to the conference finals?
Led by Tyrese Haliburton and Siakam, now one of the most dynamic duos in the league, you probably wouldn't consider the Pacers as sellers. However, even after the move for Siakam, I still think it makes the most sense for the Pacers to trade Buddy Hield. He should be considered a lock to be traded.
Hield is likely going to demand a big contract in free agency. The Pacers aren't in a position where they should be the team that gives him that money. Here's what it ultimately comes down to: there is a scenario where the Pacers trade Hield and are still darkhorse contenders in the East heading into the playoffs.