NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Royce O'Neale, Brooklyn Nets
A few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, there is some serious noise surrounding the possibility of Royce O'Neale being traded by the Brooklyn Nets. When you take a deeper look at his current situation with the team, it makes a lot of sense. The Nets are struggling this season and currently find themselves ranked outside of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings. With O'Neale being in the final year of his contract with the Nets, and the fact that he's 30 years old, makes him a natural trade candidate.
Any team looking for a contributing two-way difference-making wing should look no further than O'Neale. He may not be a player that flashes off the screen or even fills up the stat sheet but is one of those contributors that every contender team needs to get over the hump. If the asking price isn't high, I'd assume that it's a near-lock that O'Neale ends up getting traded.
O'Neale is averaging seven points, five rebounds, and three assists on 37 percent shooting from 3-point range this season off the bench for the Nets.