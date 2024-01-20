NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Trade candidates that should be locks to be moved at deadline
With a couple of big moves already in the book, we explore nine other trade candidates that should be near-locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
There's an argument to be made that with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam off the trade block, there isn't a name that is surrounded by more noise than Dejounte Murray. As the Atlanta Hawks seek a retooling of their roster, Murray is going to continue to come up as a natural trade candidate heading into the deadline. The asking price isn't that outrageous, which makes you believe the Hawks are serious about trading him, and there seems to be a fairly strong market for the one-time All-Star.
That's generally the formula for a deal getting done. The Hawks are motivated and the market is open to embracing him. As we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, I'd have to imagine that the noise surrounding Murray isn't only going to get louder until a deal finally gets done.
Where he gets traded to remains to be seen but off the top of my head, there are plenty of teams that make sense. It could ultimately come down to which team ponies up what the Hawks are asking for. With as much momentum as there is toward a Murray trade, I'd be shocked if this isn't something that happens soon.