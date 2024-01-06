NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
A little more than a month away now, the noise surrounding the NBA Trade Deadline is only going to grow louder and louder. The whispers surrounding certain players are either going to legitimize into genuine trade talks or disappear. Either way, over the next few weeks, a real and tangible trade market should begin to develop.
Over the past couple of months, there have been many names that have circulated in and out of the trade rumor mill. As we inch closer to the deadline, we'll explore the best possible landing spot for each of the 19 most rumored trade candidates that have found themselves in the rumor mill.
(Note: This is an article that will predict the best possible landing spots for the respective players, not taking 100 percent consideration into the team's perspective. For example, there could be situations where a team may be the best fit for a player but a player may not be the best fit for the team.)
Zach LaVine
Best landing spot: Los Angeles Lakers
Listen, for Zach LaVine specifically, there may not be a better fit than the Los Angeles Lakers. LaVine would greatly benefit from having a score-first big man (Anthony Davis) and a veteran Hall of Famer (LeBron James) on the team to lean on. LaVine could theoretically thrive in Los Angeles if he's willing to take on a secondary role on the team.
All that said, the Lakers could be one of those situations where LaVine may not make the most sense for them. But that's where I'd imagine Lavine thriving the most. Who knows if it will happen?