NBA Trade Rumors: Best landing spot for 19 most rumored trade deadline candidates
Exploring the best possible landing spots for the most rumored NBA Trade Deadline candidates.
Gordon Hayward
Best landing spot: Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the rise in the Western Conference and have already proven so far this season that they have the talent and ability to go toe-to-toe with any other contender in the NBA. In the last week, the Thunder has impressive wins over the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks. To say that the Thunder doesn't have the lasting ability to compete when the postseason rolls around would be unfair.
But what could add some fuel to the Thunder heading into the push toward the playoffs is adding a veteran ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. One player that could be a great fit for the Thunder is Gordon Hayward. At this point in his career, Hayward could thrive in a role where he doesn't have to be the No. 1 or 2 option. That's exactly what the Thunder could give Hayward at this point in his career.
It would be surprising if Hayward wasn't moved at some point before the trade deadline. The Thunder could be an ideal landing spot for a veteran player looking to compete for a title late in his career.